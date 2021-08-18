Youth dies as car dash divider

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A youth died and one injured as his speeding car dashed the divider at Ambedkarnagar Chowk in Cidco on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Syed Avez Syed Ahmed (32, Naregaon) while Ejaj has been injured and is being treated in the private hospital.

Avez and Ejaj were going from Jalgaon Road on Tuesday night. Their tyre of their car busted and the car dashed the divider. Both of them were severely injured. Meanwhile, the activists of the Help Riders Group Shubham Gupta and Bhima Dharme with the help of the nearby residents rushed the injured to a private hospital. Avez was later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died at around 2.15 am while undergoing treatment. Syed Avez ran a mobile shop at Naregaon and is survived by wife and a nine months daughter. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.