Youth dies from snake bite

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A 20-year-old youth died after being bitten by a snake in a farm in Kasoda area on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Kailash Pawar (20, Kasoda).

According to information, Bhagwan was bitten by a poisonous snake at around 10 pm while he was in the field on Friday. Bhagwan then fell unconscious. After realizing the matter, Krishna Vaidya and Dnyaneshwar Walke admitted Bhagwan to the government medical college and hospital for treatment. Doctors examined him and declared him dead at around 12 am. A case of accidental death has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station and further investigation is being conducted by constable Kishore Mahajan.