Youth dies in road mishap

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

A young factory worker died in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit an unregistered new motorcycle in the Waluj MIDC area on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Sopan Bhagwan More (22, resident of Wadgaon).

Sopan works in Brahman Engineering Company at Waluj MIDc area. He went to his company on the new motorcycle bought by his brother, Rahul More, on Monday at 6.30 am. There was no number on the bike. When he did not return home till 7 pm, the family members got worried. His brother Rahul More tried to contact Sopan on his mobile number but was in vain. Later on, at around 7.30 pm, an unidentified person called on Rahul More's mobile phone and informed him about Sopan's accident near Sankaj Company on Sajapur Road. Rahul rushed towards the spot. He saw the staff of Helpline (of Dial 112) comprising PSI Sandeep Shinde, Vinod Nitnaware and villagers gathered at the spot and Sopan was lying on the side of the road. The primary investigation revealed that after leaving the company, Sopan was proceeding from Sajapur to Wadgaon. While on his way, the truck bearing number GJ 02 XX 5807 hit the motorcycle from behind. Later on, the police shifted the injured Sopan in an ambulance (EMS 108) to the government hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead on examination. On the complaint filed by Rahul, the Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against the truck driver. PSI Sandeep Shinde is investigating the case.