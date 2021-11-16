Youth dies in speeding container dash to stationary motorcycle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

A youth dies on the spot, after a speeding container truck trying to overtake, dashed his stationary motorcycle near Waluj, today at 5.30 am. Coincidentally, the pillion rider got saved as a minute before the accident he had gone for the urinal.

Police said the friends Rajesh Arun Baghe (23) and Gajanan Pralhad Rahate (27, both residents of Manegaon in Shegaon tehsil of Buldhana) had been to Pune to meet Rajesh's cousin Mangesh Ratiye. They had gone by travel bus on November 13. However, after staying in Pune, the duo started their return journey on Mangesh's motorcycle (MH 12 HJ 2009) on Monday at 7 pm. While they were passing through Green Gold company near Waluj on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway today at 5.30 am. Gajanan told Rajesh to stop the bike as he wanted to go for the urinal. Hence Rajesh waited on the bike and Gajanan went across the road to answer nature's call.

In the meantime, a speeding container (MH 14 GU 3231) trying to overtake a vehicle (from behind) hit Rajesh's motorcycle parked near the roadside. The container also dragged his motorcycle to a length of 10-feet. The impact of the accident was severe that Rajesh sustained grave injuries, while Gajanan sustained minor injuries on his face after the silencer of Rajesh's bike got damaged and flew towards him. The vehicles passing by the road informed the Waluj police. Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and rushed Rajesh and Gajanan in an autorickshaw to the government hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared Rajesh as dead on admission at 8.15 am.

Meanwhile, Waluj police have registered an offence against the container driver.