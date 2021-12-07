Youth dies of electrocution

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

A youth Rafatullah Shaikh Rehmatullah Shaikh (Nizamganj Colony) died of electrocution while working on the electrical system work of a lift at Omshanti Centre in Cidco N-2 area. The incident occurred on September 12, 2021. As per the complaint lodged by Rehmatullah Abdulla Shaikh (57, Nizamganj Colony), the contractor called Rafatullah to work on Sunday at Omshanti Centre.

But he was not supplied with any protective gear while working. Hence he sustained an electric shock and died. A case has been registered against electrical contractor Kashinath Nanabhau Thorat and officials of the World Renewal spi-structural Trust at Mukundwadi police station. PSI Balasheb Aher is further investigating the case.