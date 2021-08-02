Youth ends life in Cidco- Waluj Mahanagar

Aurangabad, August 2:

A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging to the iron staircase of the roof at Khivansara Park in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Babasaheb Pawar

According to details, He was staying at Khivansara Park with his family and was a driver by profession.

Vijay’s family members found him hanging to the iron staircase water tank at 7 am today. He was shifted to a Government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police constable Mahajan is on the case.