Youth ends life in Phulambri

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A 27-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself to a tamarind tree at Khamgaon (Gorakshanath) in Phulambri tehsil of the district on Sunday early morning. The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Shivaji Sonawne.

According to details, Jagannath Sonawne hanged himself to the tree which was in front of his house. On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and did panchnama.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained.

A case of accidental death was registered with Vadod Bazar Police Station. Police Naik Madne is on the case.