Youth ends life on railway tracks

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

A 22-year-old youth Shubham Sheshrao Kale (Phulenagar, Osmanpura) ended his life by jumping before a running train at a railway track near Shivajinagar at 3 pm, on Sunday.

Police received information that the youth had committed suicide at Shivajinagar railway tracks.

A police team reached the spot and found a body in two pieces. He was working in a private company.

A case of accidental death was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Head constable K K Sable is on the case.