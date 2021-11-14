Youth ends life on railway tracks
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2021 11:15 PM2021-11-14T23:15:01+5:302021-11-14T23:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 14: A 22-year-old youth Shubham Sheshrao Kale (Phulenagar, Osmanpura) ended his life by jumping before a ...
Aurangabad, Nov 14:
A 22-year-old youth Shubham Sheshrao Kale (Phulenagar, Osmanpura) ended his life by jumping before a running train at a railway track near Shivajinagar at 3 pm, on Sunday.
Police received information that the youth had committed suicide at Shivajinagar railway tracks.
A police team reached the spot and found a body in two pieces. He was working in a private company.
A case of accidental death was registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Head constable K K Sable is on the case.Open in app