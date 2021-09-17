Youth falls into Saptakunda of Ajanta Caves while taking selfie, Govt Medical College, Jalgaon student saved after a successful rescue effort

Aurangabad, Sept 16: A youth suddenly fell into the Saptakunda (a water source) of Ajanta Caves while taking a selfie with friends at a waterfall near the viewpoint of Ajanta Caves at 4.30 pm today. Fortunately, he was rescued by the Archaeological Survey of India staff, security guards and citizens of Lenapur, Savarkheda and Pimpaldari.

Devanshu Rajesh Maurya (21, Nalasopara West, Palghar, presently studying at the Government Medical College, Jalgaon) is the name of the youth who fell into the ditch.

A group of medical students had come to visit the Ajanta Caves. After breakfast at a Fardapur hotel in the morning, they visited the Ajanta Caves in the afternoon. They later went to the waterfall. Some people were doing photo sessions there. Some of these students planned to swim but their plan was opposed by other students, including a security guard. While this was going on, Devanshu Maurya slipped in Saptakunda while trying to take a selfie. The fellow students immediately began shouting for help.

ASI employees Bharat Kakade, Salim Shah, Shamim Ahmed, Bhagwan Tathe, security guards Sunil Magare, Ramesh Kale, Sachin Kolte, along with residents of nearby villages pulled the youth out of the water with the help of ropes and belts.