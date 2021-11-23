Youth held for threatening girl of maligning image

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

Waluj MIDC police have booked and arrested a youth on charge of exploiting a spinster and threatening of maligning her image amongst the relatives and in society to prevent her marriage in Mumbai.

According to details, the victim stays in the Bajajnagar locality. She got introduced to Vishwajeet Nagsen Satdive (of Bajajnagar) while she was studying in college, some five to six years ago. The duo became friends and then fell in love with each other. However, after the 12th, the victim stopped going to the college and remained at her house due to personal reasons. However, Vishwajeet continued to communicate with her through a cellphone. In 2018, the accused proposed to her for marriage and called the victim at his house. There was nobody present in the house, therefore, Vishwajeet forcibly developed physical relations with her. He refrained her from informing anybody about the incident. The victim maintained silence. This encouraged the youth and he exploited her many times since then. He also threatened her of dire consequences. One month ago, Vishwajeet dared to visit the girl's house and developed physical relation with her. The family members got a hint of the incident. They immediately sent the victim to Mumbai-Bandra on November 7 and started finding a suitable match for her. The relatives succeeded in finding one match and fixed the date of her marriage with one youth from Mumbai. As the marriage was fixed the victim returned to her house in Bajajnagar.

The accused Vishwajeet came to know about the fixation of marriage in Mumbai. The news angered him and he then threatened her of maligning her image in the relatives and the society. The victim got panicked and she approached Waluj MIDC police station and lodged a complaint of rape against Vishwajeet Satdive.

2-days PCR awarded

Acting upon the complaint, the police arrested Vishwajeet and put him behind the bars on Monday night. Meanwhile, the court awarded him two-day police custody remand (PCR) when produced today. Under the guidance of police inspector Sandeep Gurme, assistant inspector Gautam Wavale is investigating the case.