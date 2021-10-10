Youth kidnapped, beaten up

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Four persons kidnapped youth and severely beat him on Saturday night. A case has been registered against the accused at the Kranti Chowk police station. Police said, Tushar Raju Gangve (20), a resident of Jaripura, Gandhinagar, was kidnapped by Ritesh Rajkumar Ridlon (Gandhinagar) and Yogesh Ramesh Ridlon (Dalalwadi) from his home on a motorcycle.

They took him to the open space near Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) quarters and then to the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandir and severely beat him with belts. The other two accused, Rohan and Vishal, helped them in this crime. They also snatched Tushar’s phone and later left him. The police have arrested all the four accused while PSI Vikas Khatane is further investigating the case.