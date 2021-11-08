Youth killed in car - milk van accident

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

A youth gone to take milk in his car died after a dash to a milk van near Adgaon bridge on New Beed By-pass road on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Shankar Bhadwe (24, Ganori, Phulambri).

The new Beed By-pass is not open for the vehicles but still the vehicles pass on it on wrong side. On Monday morning, a milk van (MH 20 DE 5867) of Mahanand Dairy was going from this road. At around 7 am, Rajendra was going in his car to bring milk. His car dashed the van near Adgaon bridge. The dash was so severe that the front side of the car was completely crushed. Rajendra died on the spot. The van was also damaged.

After receiving the information, the Chikalthana police rushed to the spot and took Rajendra to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Last rites were performed on him at Ganori in the evening. He is survived by parents, brother and sister.