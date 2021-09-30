Youth preparing for competitive exam commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

A youth preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination committed suicide by hanging himself in the Pushpanagari area in the wee hours on Friday. A suicide note was found near him in which it is mentioned that his friends have duped him of money for the preparation of the examination, the sources said. The deceased has been identified as Kishor Bitu Jadhav (29, native of Sindkheda, Songir, Dhule). Kishor was living in the Pushpanagari area in the city for the preparation of the MPSC examination. He had recently given the MPSC examination.

Kishor hanged himself with a rope to the ceiling. The Kranti Chowk police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took the body to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

PI Mukund Deshmukh informed that a suicide note was found and in it names of five to six persons have been mentioned. It will be shown to the relatives on Friday. A case of accidental death has been registered, he mentioned. PSI Ashok Shirke is further investigating the case.