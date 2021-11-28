Yuva Sargam Festival concludes

Aurangabad, Nov 28: The three-day 'Yuva Sargam Festival' of Pinak Sangeet Academy came to an end with the presentation of songs from Hindi films based on various ragas in classical music on Saturday. Kalyani Deshpande-Joshi, Ajit Vispute, and Shivani Kulkarni were among the singers who participated in the concert 'Raag Sagar' which was conceived by Bharti Nyaydhish on the lawn of Kalash Mangal Karyalay.

The concert was started by Suno Sajna Papihe with this song. Then Ajit Vispute took control of the concert and won the hearts of the audience with his song Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re. Continuing this series of ragdari, Shivani Kulkarni raised the bar of the concert with the song Mohe Panghat Pe Chhed Nandlal Gayo Re. The song sung by Kalyani and Ajitthat has a mixture of Sohni, Bahar, Jaunpuri and Yaman ragas, was well received by the audience. The concert concluded with Bhairavi singing. The artists were accompanied by Jeevan Kulkarni on tabla, Milind Dolare on synthesizer, Raju Jagadhane, Sanjay Hiwarale on octapad and Nikhil on dholak.