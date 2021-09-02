Yuvraj gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Published: September 2, 2021

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D upon Yuvraj Ramesh Girbane in Pharmacy.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Phytochemical Investigation of Blepharis (Juss) Species for its Anti-cancer and Anti-Inflammatory Potentials’ under the guidance of Dr A S Dhabe, head of the Department of Botany, Bamu. He is an assistant professor Yash Institute of Pharmacy.

