Yuvraj gets Ph D in Pharmacy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 10:15 PM2021-09-02T22:15:01+5:302021-09-02T22:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 2: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D upon Yuvraj Ramesh Girbane in Pharmacy. He submitted ...
Aurangabad, Sept 2:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D upon Yuvraj Ramesh Girbane in Pharmacy.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Phytochemical Investigation of Blepharis (Juss) Species for its Anti-cancer and Anti-Inflammatory Potentials' under the guidance of Dr A S Dhabe, head of the Department of Botany, Bamu. He is an assistant professor Yash Institute of Pharmacy.