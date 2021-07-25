Zakkas Plateau taking shape

Aurangabad, July 25:

Attempts are being made to construct Zakkas Plateau in Gautala Sanctuary on similar grounds of Kas Plateau in Satara district and these efforts are beginning to take shape. The trees, flowers and bushes have started to bloom on the plateau.

The administration has completed the planting of fifteen to twenty species of wildflower seeds found in the local forests on the Zakkas Plateau. About 80 to 90 per cent of the sown seeds have germinated and the plateau is now flourishing with colorful flowers. The plateau will be an attraction for tourists as it begins to bloom with captivating and colorful flowers. The Zakkas Plateau has been developed on 26 hectares of land in Mehun Shivar of Gautala Sanctuary. In the first phase, seeds of 15 to 20 species of wildflowers found in the local forest were planted on a 10 hectare area in June. Endangered tree species will also be planted here. The purpose is to develop the Zakkas Plateau for the conservation of endangered species of wildflowers and to generate employment for locals, said Sagar Dhole, forest range officer, Nagad forest department.

Cultivation of this flowering species

Sonki, Dudhali Manjiri, Terda, Jalpushpi, Dhaman, Kardali, Bhootmanjar, Ran Halad, Ran Keli, Atibala, Ran Jaswand, Durangi Sevara, Lal Gunj, Khulkhula, Bavchi, Chikta, Kokilkash, Pan Lavang, Samudra Vel, Neel Vanati, Ambadi, Nisurdi and Bondi.