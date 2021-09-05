Zilla Parishad honors 28 teachers

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) awarded district teachers award, special teacher's award (Shikshak Puraskar) to 28 teachers for their outstanding work on Teachers day. ZP president Meena Shelke, chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne honoured the teachers. The award because of the school and the students will inspire them to work hard in the future, said the award-winning teachers.

Education officer Dr B B Chavan said that the award is a representative honor to all the teachers who have done a good job. All schools should be known by the name of the teacher. He hoped that the longing and anxiety for the students would be similar to that of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The teacher awards were distributed by the ZP education department at the Rukmini Hall of MGM university on Sunday evening. Vice president L G Gaikwad, health and education chairman Avinash Galande, Ramukaka Shelke, H M Desarda were present.