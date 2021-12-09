ZP employees not staying at headquarters to lose three years increment

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

Teachers, non-teaching staff, health workers and Gram Sevaks working in rural areas, but do not reside in their place of appointment (headquarters), their annual increment will be withheld for three years. It will be the responsibility of the office superintendent to verify that these employees were staying at the headquarters, ordered Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne on Thursday.

According to the order, the schemes of Central and State governments have to be implemented by the Class 3 and 4 employees at the village level. However, these employees do not live in the village assigned to them but live in the nearby city. Initially, the district was lagging behind in covid vaccination. Further inquiries revealed that the staff responsible for carrying out the drive were not staying at the headquarters.

With this in mind, Gatne on Wednesday directed the class 3 and 4 employees to remain at the headquarters. According to this order, it is mandatory for the headmaster, teachers, health workers of primary health center, sub-center, gram sevaks, village development officers working at ZP school to remain at the headquarters. If an employee is found to be staying at any other city, his increment would be withheld for three years. Strict action will be taken against the concerned if he is found guilty again.

Lease agreement, GP certificate

It has been made mandatory for the employees to submit the village rent agreement and the certificate of the gram panchayat to the office superintendent as proof that they are staying at the headquarters.