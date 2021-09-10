ZP purchases 20 new ambulances for health centres

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The zilla parishad (ZP) has purchased 20 new ambulances from the interest of the 14th finance commission funds for gram panchayats funds of Rs 3.70 crores. Earlier, the administration had purchased 30 ambulances for primary health centres from the local development funds. Hence, out of the total 51 ZP health centres, 50 have received the new ambulances.

The newly purchased ambulances will be dedicated to the public at the ZP office on Saturday at 8 pm. Employment guarantee minister Sandipan Bhumre, minister of state for rural development Abdul Sattar, ZP president Meena Shelke, vice president L G Gaikwad, CEO Nilesh Gatne, health committee chairman Avinash Galande and others will be present. The remaining one centre will also get a new ambulance soon, informed district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke.