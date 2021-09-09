ZP reports losses to tune of crores of rupees due to downpour

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The preliminary survey report highlights that the Zilla Parishad has sustained a loss of Rs 245 crore due to heavy rainfall in the district on September 7 and 8. Meanwhile, the chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne underlines that as per the parameters of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the loss of Rs 9.90 crore only would be considered for compensation.

Primary reports

As per the water supply section, four water schemes of Sai Gavhan, Nagad, Debhegaon and Karanjkheda gram panchayats in Kannad tehsils have been damaged and the loss is Rs 17.50 lakh. Besides, 242 offices and other buildings of 114-gram panchayats have been damaged and the value of the loss is Rs 29.04 crore. As per the B & C section, the roads with bridges of length 643 km (out of 6,655 km) got damaged and the loss is Rs 211.47 crore. Of which, Rs 9.64 crore is needed urgently to repair some roads.

The health section claimed a loss of Rs 12.5 lakh against damage to its 6 primary health centres (PHCs). According to the irrigation section, 20 weirs valuing Rs 9.19 crore had been damaged, said Gatne adding that this is the primary assessment report.

The CEO informed that all the departments have been ordered to assess the losses in their jurisdictions. Hence it will take some days to receive the real losses figures.