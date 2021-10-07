ZP suffers a loss of Rs 263 crore due to downpour, Cyclone Gulab in district

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Zilla Parishad administration has assessed a loss of Rs 263.85 crore due to heavy rainfall and Cyclone Gulab during the last month in the district.

There was a downpour on September 8, 9, 27 and 28 along with October 1. The standing crops of cotton, soyabean and horticulture in the farms got damaged. The farmlands which were close to the rivers, nullahs sustained severe loss due to the flood situation. Many farmlands also got washed away due to damage to percolation tanks, KT Weirs and concrete dams. There was a flash flood in the surrounding areas. The administration performed the panchanama to assess the damage and the losses.

Many ZP buildings and irrigation projects have also been damaged due to Cyclone Gulab and the downpour mentioned in the report submitted to the administration. The public water supply scheme, gram panchayat buildings, anganwadi buildings, hospitals and school buildings etc got damaged. The roads passing through the rural areas and other places in the district also got damaged and washed away. Due to floods in the rivers and nullahs, the bridges built upon them got washed away and the connectivity with several villages got disrupted. The ground survey report mentioning the damage has been submitted to the ZP chief executive officer (CEO) recently.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

Summary of report

The report submitted to the CEO stated that the public water supply scheme of 70 villages; 152-gram panchayat buildings; 655 km long roads from rural areas and 291 km long other important roads in the district; 219 anganwadi buildings; 33 hospital buildings; 113 school buildings and 105 irrigation projects have been damaged due to rainfall and the cyclone. Hence the estimate of Rs 263.85 crore has been prepared to under immediate repairing of these buildings and reconstruction of other projects.