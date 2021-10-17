ZP to launch survey for out of schools students

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

The administration of Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Saturday launched a search to find out of schools children in the district.

It may be noted that the survey is carried out in March every year.

But, this time around, the survey of such students was not done as teachers, Anganwadi workers, and helpers were busy with Covid vaccination and family.

ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne issued orders to complete the survey of children in the age group of 3 to 18 years as well as disabled children in the district up to October 25.

The survey of children will be done at villages, colonies, railway stations, bus stands, market, brick kilns, quarries, construction sites, temporary shelters, places of child labour, colonies of backward, deprived, minority communities.

Enrolling of the out of school children should be done through planned committees.

A search for children in the age group of three to six years, who do not get the benefit of the Integrated Child Development Scheme, will also be carried out in the campaign.

Incharge education officer Dr B B Chavan said that the objective of the campaign is to find out the information about children in the temporary migrant families and children migrating from the original settlements to other colonies,

Responsibilities of supervisor, enumerator, fixed. The responsibility of managing all the medium schools of the city and rural areas has been fixed for the survey of the children age group of 6 to 18 years.

The surveyors of Anganwadi will survey children in the age group of 3 to 6 years.

Primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers will work as the enumerators to survey students in the age group of 6 to 18 years while Anganwadi workers and helpers will be the enumerators to search children in the age group of 3 to 6 years.

The village-wise list of children will be updated from October 26 to 28.