India's Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles badminton at Tokyo Paralympics

Krishna Nagar gave India it's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a hard-fought win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the final of the men's singles (SH6) event on Sunday. This was the second gold medal for India in badminton in Tokyo after Pramod Bhagat won the men's singles title in the SL3 event on Saturday. Krishna Nagar produced yet another fine showing to win the final 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in a match lasting a total of 43 minutes.

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Parapic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Soon social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Krishna, India's final gold medallist in the event. Prime Minister led the wishes and shared a pic with Krishna.