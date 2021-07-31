P.V Sindhu loses semi-final to Tai Tzu-Ying, keeps bronze medal hopes alive

PV Sindhu lost the semis clash to world number one Tai Tzu Ying in straight games on Saturday. The reigning world champion lost the first game 18-21 and was outplayed in the second game as she lost 12-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes.

Sindhu will now face He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics badminton event on Sunday. Earlier, in her quarterfinal fixture, Sindhu had defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a match which lasted 56 minutes.