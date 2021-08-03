13-year-old Pune girl launches her debut novel, 'Trapped'

The story of a detective with her fair share of a disturbing past wakes up in a barren room only to find out that she has been kidnapped.

Once she escapes, she soon works with her team to solve mysterious cases happening around the city, but what happens when she finds a mysterious message waiting for her at the end of every investigation?

What happens when this notorious criminal starts targeting the people around her? And what happens when the last thing she believed in... was all a lie? Can she find this mysterious person... and if she does, will she be able to accept her fate?

This is the storyline of 'Trapped', authored by 2007 born writer, Soumya Jinaga. The book was launched recently at Crossword, Aundh, Pune outlet by Chief Guest, Padma Shri Lila Poonawalla, Industrialist and Humanitarian, and Guest of Honour, Sunanda Mehta, Author and Former Resident Editor Indian Express, by observing all COVID related safety protocols. The launch was also live telecasted on zoom and close to 200 people attended.

This is Soumya's debut novel. She started writing this novel when she was 12 years old and finished it during the summer of 2020. She spent the next year working with publishers and went through the publishing process with them.

"She is gifted, I couldn't imagine a girl of 13 years to start writing such a mystery book, it's extraordinary. I have known kids of her age writing but those are children's books. This book is not only for young adults but for adults. The Plot of the book is very well developed, and she has managed to keep the suspense till the conclusion. She has mastered the art of writing and is very well organized in her thinking. I highly recommend this book. I wish her all the best and this is just the beginning," said Lila Poonawalla.

"Amazing to have a 13 year old write a book, As a writer I can say that it's an immensely difficult task to write a book and that too a mystery book which Soumya has written. It takes a lot of tenacity and discipline. The book has twists and turns in every chapter and the plot of the book is well thought of and has minute details in everything. This is simply incredible. This book is a must read," added Sunanda Mehta.

"This novel is perfect for teenagers and young adults. This book can be enjoyed by those who enjoy suspense and mystery novels. This novel has exhilarating and exciting mysteries, threats, and suspicious events that can keep the reader on their toes," smiles Soumya.

Soumya Jinaga has a passion for reading novels and fictional stories, especially mystery novels. She also really enjoys travelling and has travelled to several countries. She has lived in the United States for 7 years and moved back to India when she was 8 because of her father's assignment, and is currently based in Pune.

The 270 paged book for kindle edition is priced at Rs. 99 and Paperback is priced at Rs. 199, and is available on Amazon.in, Amazon.com and APK Publishers' website.

Dedications

The book is dedicated to our real heroes, all those policemen, health care workers who lost their lives fighting COVID. The generous young author will be donating the proceeds from the sales of the book to the Prime Minister Cares Fund for Children.

Soumya Jinaga completed 8th grade from Mercedes Benz International School, Pune (now Mahindra International School) this summer and transitioning to American School of Bombay in August 2021 for her 9th grade, she was born in Visakhapatnam India and moved to Cincinnati, USA in 2008 at the age of one, and moved to Houston, Texas in 2011, and to Pune India in 2015. Travelling around the world is one of her hobbies. She has a passion for literature and enjoys reading crime and mystery novels.

