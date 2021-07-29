42Gears delivers data-driven Insights with VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra handheld devices

42Gears, a leading device management software provider, today announced that SureMDM, its unified endpoint management solution, now supports Zebra VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra Technologies' rugged mobile computers and tablets.

This will allow customers to monitor VisibilityIQs Foresight's data-driven analytics from the central SureMDM console, enabling smarter decision-making. 42Gears is a Zebra Independent Software Partner.

SureMDM's integration with benefits retail, logistics, and transportation firms requiring quick decision-making for frontline workers. With the help of VisibilityIQ Foresight, decision makers can quickly detect new trends, anticipate future challenges, and make the decisive choices needed to thrive in rapidly-changing industries.

Business benefits:

Data-driven decision making: VisibilityIQ Foresight provides real-time data about any firm's Zebra devices, enabling admins to make rapid, smart choices to maximize efficiency.

A stronger central command center: VisibilityIQ Foresight joins the rich sets of data instantly available to anyone using the online console. Now, admins can find even more data and make even better decisions in the same console.

A competitive advantage in uncertain times: VisibilityIQ Foresight leverages each enterprise's past patterns to anticipate future trends, letting users avoid or overcome problems.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor