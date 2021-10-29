A book on trading "Money Machine" makes it to the market shelves

The entrepreneur, affiliate marketer, investor, blogger, and author Manish Yadav has recently launched the book 'Money Machine' on 8th August 2021 in Mumbai. The published book has registered its name in the India Books of Records and got a mention in the International Books of Records for selling the maximum number of books in one day on an online platform. The author is working towards raising awareness for the new upcoming talents entering the trading world.

The book 'Money Machine' highlights financial planning strategies and introduces investment guidelines that make people aware of the importance of financial freedom. Having a comprehensive structure, the book is catering to all the services that are guiding the audiences who want to excel in the investment realm. It is also encouraging readers to continue to dream about the stock trading world and make a powerful impact in the leading industry. The author Manish Yadav is showing the path to its readers to become financially independent and walk on the exponential stairs of growth.

Sharing the insights of his journey as a writer, the author says, "My book advises the readers with diverse methodologies to frame an investment strategy that works. I have put in all my resources to coerce my book with the precise details from all domains. Financial independence matters a lot in life. It gave the people a supreme power to lead their life in whichever direction they wished for. The most important aspect of trading is to think practically and keep your emotions out of investing. Stepping in the shoes of an author and doing it justice is hard to accomplish but the rewarding results that it brings with itself are extremely inspiring."

He further added, "The launch of my book is the most celebrated moment of my life and I would be forever grateful to my team who supported me in launching my dream book".

With many years of experience, the author has polished his journey as a writer and marked his name in the trading world. As learning never stops, the author never takes a back step and focuses on improving himself. With his constructive strategy and impeccable knowledge, the author is making a difference in the investing universe.

