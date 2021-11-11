A new 'Academic Alliance': Two vital, interrelated partnerships between Curadev Pharma and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Curadev Pharma is pleased to announce their collaboration with Dr. Winsley Rose and other clinicians at CMC, Vellore, to study biomarkers of immune suppression in dengue patients.

Increased activation of the kynurenine pathway has been postulated as a mechanism by which the dengue virus and a variety of infectious agents evade host immunity.

As dengue is endemic to parts of India, this partnership aims to map plasma kynurenine and tryptophan levels as a function of disease severity.

From its inception, Curadev has sought and nurtured alliances with leading academicians and institutions to create a forum for dialog and translational research.

Curadev will provide the technical and financial resources required to support the clinical study carried out by CMC Vellore clinicians.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor