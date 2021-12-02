A revolution in electric mobility: Bounce introduces the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter with swappable battery

Bounce, India's first smart mobility solution company, reinforced its commitment to support India's EV potential by unveiling its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1 today. The Bounce Infinity E1 will be offered with a unique 'Battery as a service' option - the first of its kind in the Indian market.

The scooter with battery and charger is INR 68,999 (Delhi Ex-showroom) and the price for Scooters with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at INR 45,099 (Delhi Ex-Showroom) plus subscription to Battery-as-a-Service. Customers can pre-book this smart scooter by paying a minimal amount of INR 499 which is totally refundable. Bounce Infinity E1 scooters are FAME II eligible.

Here, customers have the choice of acquiring the Bounce Infinity E1 at a highly affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's battery swapping network instead. Customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's extensive swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business. The ambition is to build the world's largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India's transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within one-kilometre distance for its customers.

Mr. Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-founder, Bounce said, "I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India - it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally."

Hallekere further added, "The Bounce Infinity E1 is designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of electric scooter customers in India. Our advanced 'Made in India' scooter will come equipped with enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features. We are glad to announce that we are the first and only ones to provide both options - to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home - for the Infinity E1."

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five exciting colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey. Pre-bookings start today, with deliveries slated for March 2022 through its dealership network & its online platform, for seamless deliveries across India. It will come equipped with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 kms.

-Design

The Bounce Infinity E1 achieves elegance and simplicity while ensuring maximum performance. Convenience and safety have been kept in mind while delivering a thrilling ride for the commuter.

*Available in five attractive colours with metallic paint in glossy and matt options*Stylish alloy wheels*Digital speedometer, where style has been fused with smarts to create a smooth experience*12-litre boot to provide adequate storage space*The E1 sports high-end projector headlights. All lights are modern LEDs that are elegant and designed with attention to detail*It is built on a tubular frame and features hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear - optimised for ride comfort

-Intelligence

The Bounce Infinity E1's system architecture has been enhanced with state-of-the-art sensors and intelligent features.

*CANBUS: Six-axis accelerometer, overvoltage/undervoltage protection, side stand sensor, battery, motor controller, VCU, and the display all talk to each other using sophisticated CANBUS*Smart App: User-centric mobile application provides a one-touch solution to control virtually every aspect of the scooter. Connect and control the Infinity E1 via Bluetooth*Remote Applications: The Infinity E1 can be tracked remotely. Battery charge status is also availableGeofencing: You can now define your territory. The Infinity E1 will automatically alert you once it is outside your defined geographical boundaries*Drag Mode: Drag Mode enables the scooter to move along at walking speed in case it has a puncture and you want to push it along*Reverse Mode: This allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots*Cruise Control: Keeps the scooter running at a steady speed, irrespective of the conditions and the terrain*Antitheft: The Infinity E1 senses vibrations when left parked and can understand if it's being tampered with. It locks its rear wheels in response to movement and makes it harder to move*Tow Alert: The Infinity E1 alerts you if it moves out of its parking zone and gets towed. Notifications alert that this event is occurring and tracks your vehicle

-Performance

BLDC motors pack a punch to provide the best in category torque. Advanced FOC controller unleashes on-demand power based upon a unique algorithm.

*Torque of 83 Nm, Top Speed of 65 kmph, 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds*Power Mode when you want to zip ahead in traffic. Eco mode when you have to travel long*User safety has been ensured by incorporating a twin-disc brake assembly. Disc brakes have been integrated with an electronic braking system to ensure a smooth and quick halt*The intelligent Electronic braking system (EBS) ensures superior braking performance and generates energy to recharge the battery each time you brake

-Battery

The perfect battery solution for meeting the competitive demands of range and performance, especially in Indian climatic conditions. Advanced Lithium-ion packs manage heat efficiently to promise performance with safety and long life.

*Waterproof - IP 67*48V 39 AH*Portable Battery - Swap and Go*Can be charged by connecting to any regular electric socket*4 to 5 hours to charge*85 km per charge

Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021, including its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that has an annual capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India.

Bounce has set aside US $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.

.

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, office-goers, etc., Bounce was launched in 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become India's largest smart mobility solution. The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of close to 200 stations which have completed over 500,000 swaps and enabled over two crore EV kilometers. Bounce is set to invest over USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, etc., and has raised over USD 220 million.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor