A Stellar Association: Stellar Search joins the ECI Group Network

With its 50-year legacy, ECI is one of the world's foremost global networks of retained, boutique Executive Search firms.

The network comprises of 11 independent companies across the world, each with sterling, solid reputations within their own domestic markets.

With Stellar Search, ECI will add to its portfolio one of India's most prolific independent firms, allowing their global clients on-ground access to Executive Search services in this fast-growing economy.

The Chairman of the ECI Group, Marcus Meyer, said on occasion, "We are delighted with our expansion in India and in welcoming Stellar Search to our network. We have a new member that is highly respected in this market; Shailja and her team, who make a difference in adding value to their clients, will undoubtedly add to our strength in the region and with her high calibre team, ECI Group will have strong capabilities in the Indian Market. We will keep on providing the highest level of quality for our clients, thanks to tight cooperation between our 19 offices in 11 countries."

Shailja Dutt, MD and Chairman of Stellar Search added, "We at Stellar Search look forward to our association with ECI and building a strong collaboration with like-minded organizations and leaders. I am delighted to provide our clients access to on-ground Leadership Advisory services in the markets serviced by the ECI network and the thought leadership provided by our collective."

Unique in their approach, ECI via its members' local teams, works closely with clients' leadership to create unique research and leadership consulting strategies tailored to fit every individual mandate's exact circumstances and nuances. The consortium has thus cemented their 50-year legacy with their insightful global perspective and multi-disciplinary verticals.

Welcoming Stellar Search to their Global Membership via ECI, Patrick Rooney, Managing Director of the AESC Asia Pacific and Middle East commented, "Stellar is a firm committed to recruiting diverse and transformative leaders to drive change in the markets they serve. We congratulate ECI Group on their expansion in Asia, just as we are delighted to welcome Stellar into the AESC community of quality."

On being empanelled as a Global Member for the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), Varun Sinha, Senior Partner at Stellar Search adds, "We are delighted to be accepted into the AESC which comprises the very best in Executive Search across the world. This reaffirms Stellar's credentials, as an independent firm with a global reach, delivering to the gold standard of search, internationally."

Stellar Search is a global leadership advisory firm, specialist in executive search since 2002. They have been the harbingers of change for over 1000 companies across the globe, from Global Fortune 100 firms to mid-sized, fast-growth organizations and entrepreneurial start-ups.

Since their inception, they have been passionate about creating leadership teams that deliver sustainable value for clients across multiple industry segments. Their intrinsic values, a thorough understanding of the industry, robust and integrated processes, and cutting-edge patented technology platforms come together seamlessly to provide effective executive search solutions for leadership talent acquisition.

With a key focus on Executive Search, Stellar's portfolio of services includes:

* Leadership Assessment

* Leadership Development

* Executive Coaching

* Personal Branding for Leaders

