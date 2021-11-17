AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel.

The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Person & head of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community Chairman & Northern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.

AB Motoss also had a host of Top Bollywood celebrities which included a grand Musical Extravaganza with Bollywood Queen of Pop - Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood Actress and Playback singer - Kaajal Vashisht, both of whom entertained the attendees with new and evergreen songs from Bollywood. Also in attendance were Bollywood actor Kuljeet Singh, actress Elakshi Gupta, Gurleen Kaur & Delhi's top influencers including Tushar Choudhary, Ifra Khan, Sapna Oswal and India's top Make-up Artist Usha Gandhi.

AB Motoss EV manufactures India's top Electric Vehicles with features and amenities that outclass all other manufacturers in the Country. With a Motto and commitment towards a Pollution-free India, AB Motoss has set up a world-class facility in Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh, and a production unit in Delhi for their production. AB Motoss also has sales offices in Uganda, UAE and Sudan for their exports from India.

AB Motoss Electric Vehicles are high in quality & features like reverse gear, cruise control, USB charging, emergency repair/ backup, safe and highly reliable Lithium Batteries. These EV's can run up to 125 km on a full charge and their batteries charge in under 2.5 hours.

AB Motoss has a wide range of vehicles from Bicycles, Scooters, Motor Bikes, 3 wheel specially-abled bikes, commercial vehicles, as well as Garbage collection and recycling vehicles. They have also launched a special electric vehicle for media/political campaigns with television and speakers.

AB Motoss is led by Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Abhey Bansal, a business Tycoon and Visionary. Abhey is a highly acclaimed business leader with a worldwide network of companies in various fields. He has his name credited in the Guinness Book with over 30 years of experience in guiding, training and creating world-class teams to run his multiple operations. Additionally, he strives to not compromise on quality and give world-class electric vehicles.

His core team in AB Motoss consists of Sumit Gautam, CEO, who is a well-known Brand Creator, Strategist & Advisor to legal & management firms. Deep Khosla, COO, has experience in international business with multiple years of leading teams in the Middle East. Additionally, he has over 15 years of international and local sales experience. Sarthak Bansal - Director of AB Motoss is a doctor by profession and takes on the role of strategist for the company. Chetna Pandey, the Managing Partner, looks after managing the dealer networks and finance. Rishabh Jain heads Legal and Compliance while Harshit Pandey heads the manufacturing plant in Lucknow. The company is also supported by Amit Anand and Vikas Broka heading the battery production through an affiliate Electricita.

The evening had a grand display of over 12 models of Electric vehicles to choose from which can be seen on their website or they can be reached on +918377827777 and e-mail info@abev.in.

