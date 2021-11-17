ACETECH marks its grand opening in the Financial Capital, Mumbai

The multidimensional building and construction material manufacturing company, ACETECH, on February 12, 2021, marked its grand opening in the commercial capital - Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray graced the event with his august presence and praised Gandhi Brothers (Manish Gandhi and Sumit Gandhi) for taking up the business to a whole new level. It was all possible through their deep understanding of the market and sharp business acumen.

Apart from successful 25 years old ABEC, the business brother duo Manish and Sumit have witnessed tremendous growth with ACETECH that was conceived 15 years ago. For the same, the Gandhi Brother's venture was awarded 'The Leading Show: Building Materials & Constructions' at the Exhibition Excellence Awards in December 2020. ACTECH has now grown to yield the highest turnover amongst all of the ABEC'S exhibitions.

Sumit Gandhi, commenting on the occasion and the journey of the company says, "Seeing the tumultations that the industry underwent post the pandemic, it was an essential prerequisite to come up with ideas that would help people overcome the challenges that were thrown along their way. With this endeavor of ours, we are trying to make a step towards the trajectory of growth both in the industry and on a global level alongside."

Providing the industry with more than 20,00,000+ customers with a much-needed mainstay across Pan India cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, ACETECH has done a commendable job bringing a transformation. The brand now has a plethora of visitors that includes professionals from the architecture, building, and construction industries. Architects, Designers, and Government Agencies are some of the visitors to the ACETECH show every year.

ACETECH is keen on focusing on future challenges that are bound to arise post-COVID and are taking all the necessary measures to make the whole process of construction and building a whole lot easier.

