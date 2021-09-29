Add-EduTech Learning offers unique chess program for children

Education along with extra-curricular activities help in enhancing a child's personality. Games like chess are said to strengthen logical reasoning, critical thinking, focus, concentration, IQ, brainpower, and patience.

With the support of a unique chess program, Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd is helping children enhance their IQ.

The program is developed using parameters that would encourage the child to think and fasten their brainpower. Add-EduTech Learning offers this program for children between 5 to 18 years. Parents who have enrolled their children in this chess program can view the results too.

Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd also organized the largest online chess tournament for children across the globe in May 2021. It collaborated with the All India Action committee. Around 1600 children between 5 -18 years of age participated in this tournament. The students were divided under 4 categories according to their age. This online chess tournament helped Add-EduTech spread the word about chess and its unique program in India and other countries.

Founded by Smridhi Gambhir & Ambeecka K Malhotra, Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd envisions to fill the gap in the education system by providing quality enrichment programs to children. Smridhi Gambhir believes that children must be exposed to brain-storming and brain empowering activities. She says, "Children are curious, and encouraging them at an early age can enhance their brain power." Ambeecka K Malhotra shares, "Logical stimulating exercises like chess must be introduced to children at early age for the development of their IQ and critical thinking".

Supported by a hardworking and quality-driven team, Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd has introduced chess to several kids at an early age. The professional team is always ready to venture into new paradigms to enhance the value offering to the child. Besides, the team understands the children and assists them at every stage.

As their future plan, Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd is expanding into different enrichment programs apart from chess, such as Speech and Drama, Phonics & Reading and many more. Both the founders believe that enrichment programs with a focus on enhancing specific skills are the need of the hour for children. With a vision to help children sharpen their minds, Add-EduTech Learning Pvt. Ltd is moving ahead in its journey.

For more information, visit .

This story is provided by Heylin Spark.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor