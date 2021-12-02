Admissions open for B.Des program at SSPAD via SEED

(SSPAD) is inviting applications for the next academic year.

The admissions for the reputed B.Des program of SSPAD is regulated through the SEED (Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design) test, which acts as a primary shortlisting level. Further, the shortlisted candidates have to go through the PRPI (Portfolio Review and Personal Interview) before grabbing a seat for B.Des in SSPAD.

It is unarguably one of the most awaited news among the aspirants who have been dreaming of getting into one of the elite design and architecture schools of the country. The institute also provides students with the opportunity to explore the world of architecture through their B.Arch program. Approved by and prepared in conjunction with the Council of Architecture, the B.Arch program inculcates the perfect mix of theoretical and experiential learning aided by industry experts and experience.

Bachelor in Design is one of the meritorious programs offered by SSPAD. The four-year programme intends to chisel the acquired skills and enhance the knowledge gained, thereby expanding the magnitude of opportunities to the students. The course structure of B.Des, framed by experts, is highly knowledgeable and practical oriented. They focus on building the creative thinking and decision making abilities of the student. They are also enhanced to fulfil the purpose of personal development among students and advance through adopting a futuristic approach towards learning.

SSPAD offers two disciplines under its B.Des program, classified into Communication Design and Industrial Design. The Communication Design discipline covers the media and advertisement heads, majorly concentrating on enhancing visual communication skills. Contemporary arts are taught through imparting historical knowledge and trained on what the industry is demanding. The Communication Design discipline further expands to Graphic Design and User Experience Design in the forthcoming years. The students are tutored by a qualified faculty team powered by industry experts. In short, the Communication Design discipline plays a crucial role in aiding and assisting Industrial Design, where their practical applications go hand in hand.

The Industrial Design discipline concentrates on building the essential technical knowledge base, followed by encouraging the students to improve their problem-solving capacity. The blend of creativity, knowledge and essentially the idea of sustainable management is applied in order to generate the most optimum solutions serve as the core idea behind the Industrial Design discipline.

Industrial Design spreads into two more specialisations, Product Design and Interior Space Design. They aim at providing a deeper understanding of the multitudes of Industrial Design.

As said, SEED acts as the first hurdle to cross in the process of getting a seat in one of the best art schools of India, SSPAD. This national level entrance exam is conducted once a year, which makes the dreams of the aspirants a step closer to being true.

Students belonging to any stream can apply for SEED, as their passion and aspiration towards arts and design are considered as a priority. The total duration of the exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes and will be held in more than 80 centres all over India. The test consists of 150 objective type multiple-choice questions. The syllabus majorly covers the portions of sketches, mixed-media illustrations, 2D and 3D articles, sculpturing, gadgets, photography, etc. Scoring well on SEED multiplies the odds of grabbing a seat for B.Des in SSPAD, and therefore the candidates need to be good at design aptitude. SEED holds a weightage of 40% in the entire admission process, equalled by the Portfolio Review process, preceded by Personal Interview.

The registration for the SEED test is still going on, and the last date to apply stands at 24th January 2022. The SEED 2022 will be conducted on 13th February 2022, followed by the PR and PI processes.

For more information on the B.Des program offered by SSPAD, visit and to apply, visit -

