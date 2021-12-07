ADSEI Summit demands central government to frame rules for direct selling industry

The Association of Direct Selling Entity of India's grand summit demands the central government to frame separate rules for the direct selling industry of the nation.

The ADSEI grand summit was held on Sunday at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. The directors of more than 50 direct selling firms were part of this solidarity meeting.

Manoj Tiwari, a renowned political visionary and the MP of North East Delhi attended the meeting as the Chief Guest. In union, a delegation of ADSEI decided to meet the concerned ministers and officials of the Central Government to pursue the legislation process of framing rules for the direct selling industry.

The direct selling industry was one of the very few industries which dominated the pandemic and whose demand surged while many of the other industries faced a fear of shutdown. The idea is to further enhance the operations of the direct selling industry by bringing down the bogus chit fund companies operating all over the nation.

The summit believes in opening new doors for the direct selling industry by unlocking its true potential. With a proper legislative structure in place, the direct selling industry can flourish, even create more employment opportunities and make massive contributions towards self-reliant India and vocal for local ideas.

The excerpts from the summit state that the way the direct selling industry has thrived amidst the pandemic has acted as a wake-up call for the ADSEI, and thereby a renewal is necessary. So far, the activities of the bogus chit fund companies have maligned the reputation of the direct selling industry, and it is highly important to bring them down so that the industry can exploit its absence.

Hem Pandey, the Secretary of the ADSEI and former Secretary of the Union Ministry of Food Distribution and Consumer Affairs considered the role of direct selling companies to be important in making the vision of self-reliant India come true.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP Leader, MP from North East Delhi, and the former President of BJP, Delhi, pointed out the irregular, and unstructured functioning of some of the bogus chit fund companies have resulted in the suffering of even the most honest businessmen who are all part of the direct selling industry. He reassured the attendees of the summit that the good days of the industry have started since the Modi government was formed at the centre. He also stated that in the year 2016-17, for the first time, the Modi government brought the guidelines for the direct selling industry, which the people of this industry have been waiting for the last 20 years.

He continued by stating that along with employment opportunities from this industry, self-reliant India and indigenous products have been promoted. He ended his speech by reassuring the owners and officers of the companies present that he would convey the issues raised by the association to the concerned ministers and officers of the central government so that their problems could be resolved.

The summit demanded the central government to make the rules regarding the direct selling industry as soon as possible. With the formation of rules, on the one hand, the people of the country will have confidence in this industry, while on the other hand, it will be easy to tighten the noose on the companies doing money rotation in chit fund.

The summit also decided to work on the cleanliness of the environment on behalf of the association. The association continued that in view of the alarming situation of pollution, every section has to come forward for environmental protection and promotion.

Sanjeev Kumar of the association, while speaking, said that along with the concept of self-reliant India through direct selling, the concept of vocal for local would definitely accelerate. He also said that the association would soon prepare an action plan in this regard and start work for environmental protection.

On this occasion, direct selling coach Surendra Vats, Happy Health India Director Pawandeep Arora, AWPL Director Sanjeev Kumar, Darjuv9 Director Jitendra Dagar, Shopnet Director Arvind Atri, Robe India Director Sanjeev Kumar also spoke on occasion. Keeping it expressed confidence to create maximum employment through direct selling.

To know more visit: |

Facebook page: |

Instagram profile:

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor