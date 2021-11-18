After many top executives resign, Ola hires new heads

After multiple executives resigned from the company, Ola has now announced its new hirings across Ola Financial Services, Ola Cars and Ola Electric.

PV Harinarayan has joined as the Vice President Lending, Ola Financial Services. Harinarayan has 20 years of experience in banking and fintech field. He was the previosuly the CEO of Simple Pay.

V Ramesh has joined as the VP and Head of Operations at the Ola Futurefactory. Ramesh has 30 years of experience in production, quality, design and development. He has previosuly worked with Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Lucas TVS and TATA Hitachi.

Priteesh Mahajan has joined as the Head of Two-wheeler Product Planning and Program Management at Ola Electric, Mahajan will be overseeing the engineering program management for the company’s two-wheeler programme which includes both the current line-up, as well as future products.



These top level talents have been hired following a slew of key executives exiting the company. Recently, Ola's quality head, Joseph Thomas resigned from Ola Electric Scooter Company

In October, Ola's chief financial officer, Swayam Saurabh and COO Gaurav Porwal had quit the company.