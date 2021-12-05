AKBF is back with a bang with Pune Pro Fight Boxing Night

Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation (AKBF) has announced their 8th edition Pro Fight Night in Pune.

The list of new young boxers for the event are- Rahul Kumar Thapa, a Pro Record 7/4/1 amateur career national Medalist, Rahul Singh Khadku, a Pro Record 2/0/0 Amateur Career nine Time's State Champion, eight Times National Medalist, Adil Rajesh Kumar Singh Pro Record a 4/0/0 Amateur Career four Times National Medalist, Arun Sharma Pro Record 2/1/0 National Medalist, Akshay Kumar Amateur Career National Champion International bronze Medalist Pro Record 2/0/0, Rakesh Lohchab Battu Amateur Career International Boxer National Medalist, Pro Record 10/2/1, Amey Nitin Pro Record 5/4/0 Amateur Career National Medalist, has been included.

Amjad Khan is a well known Boxing Promoter and is known worldwide in the professional boxing sports circle; he has helped numerous boxers from India even to get into international events. Amjad Khan also is an enthusiastic promoter of young budding sportspeople in other sports; he mentors, nurtures and actively promotes their career with his guidance and efforts.

Team Amjad is actively engaged in making this even on 8th December 2021 (at Arun Kumar Vaidya Stadium, Bhawani Peth, Pune) a grand success.) Amjad Khan said that this fight was getting postponed due to the Corona period and it was after constant efforts of him and his team that this is going to be a reality. The boxers are excited to have an event under AKBF banner. This upcoming organized by Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation and is Sanctioned by Indian Boxing Council and Event Managed by Novozion Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Truly boxers will get a good experience in this fight. Preparations are going in full swing. He says International Boxing Coach Chandan Singh as a Matchmaker and Vice President of AKBF Shabeer Hamza, will also contribute in the event. The sponsors for the event are emechmart, Globalexexim, AUHTEL, Red Maple Production Pvt. Ltd., ECRAFT MEDIA, AXG NEW GOAL, Palande World Wide Express and Syska LED. Saurabh Pal is the event manager for AKBF Pro Fight Night.

The event is also supported by Sahil Peerzada and Talemahmadkhan D Tunvar (Chairman of TNK Group of Companies) and Sanoj P Cheriyath (MD AUHTEL) supporting as a Hospitality Partner for the event. Golden Brother's (Celebrity Guests-Nishikant & Aakash), Mahendra Rokade, ACP Mumbai city (Special Guest), Sajid Noor, Ali Hussain M., Ashok H Malav, Managing Director of Malav Group, Redision-Hari EV Automotive Pvt. ltd, Overseas Hi-Tech Solution Pvt. Ltd, Ashokahari Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Harivirtual Construction and real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Chairman Ramakant Parekar, Saif Khan of SARF Foundation, Ideal Sports Motors Pvt Ltd are being invited to grace the event as horable guests. More about AKBF can be found on their website -

