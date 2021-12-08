Announcing the winners of the 2021 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

UiPath, a leading software company, today announced the winners of its third edition of the .

The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. Reckitt, NatWest Group, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Piramal Enterprises Limited were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.

The limitless possibilities that automation offers, have inspired organizations to undertake transformational projects, to address the problems presented by the changing world around us. UiPath aims to recognize game-changing automation projects and inspire companies aspiring to solve some of the greatest business challenges with automation.

"It is extremely encouraging to see how automation has impacted the businesses of some of the largest organizations in the region. The digital revolution the world is witnessing, has spurred organizations to rethink and innovate how it approaches business functions," said Anil Bhasin, Managing Director & Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia. "On behalf of everyone at UiPath, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the automation champions," he added.

Independent consultants shortlisted the entries received, based on entries and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives such as Mahendran Balachandran, Founder and General Partner, Accel, K S Viswanathan, Vice President - Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM, Dr Puneet Kaur Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd, Annie John Mathew, Chief Information Officer, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Suhrid Brahma, Chief Technology Officer, WNS Global Services, and Sandeep Parikh, Partner and Leader - Intelligent Automation, EY.

Reminiscing on the judging process, K S Viswanathan, Vice President-Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM said, "It was an exhilarating experience partnering with UiPath to identify innovators in the automation space. The complete process was transparent, and the hours that we spent as jury makes me feel that we as a country have a powerful story to share on cognitive RPA and Intelligent Automation."

List of Winners - 2021

Category: Excellence in Finance & Accounting Automation

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Indian Enterprise)

AXA Business Services (Global Enterprise)

Jury Recognition: DXC Technology (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in HR & Legal Automation

Sankara Eye Hospital (Indian Enterprise)

AXA Business Services (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in Customer Process Automation

Jury Recognition: Piramal Enterprises Limited (Indian Enterprise)

NatWest Group (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in Operations Automation

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (Indian Enterprise)

VOLVO Group India (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in IT Operations Automation

Legato Health Technologies (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in Industry Process Automation

Bennett, Coleman & Co (Indian Enterprise)

Novozymes (Global Enterprise)

Category: Excellence in Banking & Insurance Automation

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Indian Enterprise)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Indian Enterprise)

NatWest Group (Global Enterprise)

Category: Best Automation Under Crisis for Business Continuity

South Indian Bank (Indian Enterprise)

Category: Best Cognitive Automation

Jury Recognition: EY Global Delivery Service (Global Enterprise)

Jury Recognition: PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Global Enterprise)

Category: Best First-Time Automation

Teejay India (Indian Enterprise)

Jury Recognition: Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. (Indian Enterprise)

Category: Best Automation Centre of Excellence

JSW Global Business Solutions (Indian Enterprise)

Reckitt (Global Enterprise)

Category: Best Citizen Developer Program

Firstsource Solutions (Global Enterprise)

HP Inc (Global Enterprise)

Category: Special UiPath Recognition

Omega Healthcare (Indian Enterprise)

JSW Steel Limited (Indian Enterprise)

Category: Automation Excellence - Sri Lanka

Jaykay Marketing Services

Jury Recognition: Softlogic Holdings PLC

Jury Recognition: Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

Category: Automation Excellence - Bangladesh

SQ Group

Jury Recognition: Grameenphone

