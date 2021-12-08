Antano and Harini successfully conducted the flagship "Close the Deal" event

Legacy Accelerators and Co-Creators of Excellence Installation Technology (EIT), Antano & Harini conducted the "Close the Deal" program (CTD). The event was attended by 150-plus entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate professionals, MSME leaders, to close the most significant deal of their life & time-compress legacy outcomes.

Conducted in 2 Phases, Close the Deal identified and resolved personal limitations, disempowering mindsets & beliefs of an individual. Antano & Harini further equipped participants with required mindset shifts, capabilities, strategies to identify hidden opportunities and close the most significant deal. Participants also acquired linguistic patterns used by world leaders to win the hearts of millions, the art of framing and invoking the right emotions, amongst others.

As a direct impact, amidst pandemic, participants were able to gain promotions, double their income, close deals worth USD 4.2 million, overcome dependence on alcohol, evolve relationships with self & family members, and get to the same league as leaders in their industry.

Commenting on the program, Antano Solar John, Co-Creator of EIT, said, "We need more entrepreneurs to revive the economy and create job opportunities in the country. Hence Close The Deal, so that aspirants can have the required personal transformations, mindset shits & strategies in place to launch their ventures, secure top-notch mentoring, onboard the right talent, and more."

Harini Ramachandran, Co-Creator of EIT, chimes in, "With over 50,000 breakthroughs, we are the largest one-on-one mentoring platform in the world. Instead of a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, we look at an individual and equip them with the changes that they need to personally evolve and time-compress, launching a unique legacy."

"Launch Your Legacy" is a flagship offering by Antano & Harini that equips an individual to launch a unique legacy in 2-3 years, instead of 10-20. Closing the right deal at the right value, be it finding the right mentor, onboarding the right talent or partner, is pivotal in time-compressing legacy outcomes.

Some of the EIT-enabled start-ups & EIT Entrepreneurs incubated by Antano & Harini are today well-established names in the field of wellness, education, media, coaching, etc. As the largest one-on-one mentoring platform, Antano & Harini have also evolved over 2,500 families and transformed 10,000-plus family relationships. For their unique impact, Antano & Harini received the 'Award of Honour' from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

Legacy Accelerators, Antano Solar John & Harini Ramachandran are Co-Creators of Excellence Installations Technology (EIT). The technology identifies and develops Core Capabilities one needs to Launch a Legacy and achieve in 3 years what would otherwise take 10-20 years.

With 50,000-plus breakthroughs, Antano & Harini is the largest one-on-one mentoring platform in the world. They have worked with legends including Academy & Grammy Award winners, Padma Bhushan awardees, International-level Athletes, Billion Dollar Business Owners, Investors, Actors, Doctors, Lawyers, Entrepreneurs, Top Executives from the Fortune 500 and more.

They are endorsed for their experience and understanding of human excellence by the co-creator of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Dr John Grinder and received the Award of Honour by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor