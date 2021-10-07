Anunta earns the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Anunta, a leading provider of Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), has been recognized with the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization.

The specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate strong domain experience, extensive technology proficiency, and proven success in implementation, optimization, and management of virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

The Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization allows partners with an active Gold Cloud Platform Competency to further differentiate their businesses, validate their capabilities, and build stronger connections with customers. To earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation, partners must meet stringent criteria, based on evaluation of their technical competency, Azure consumption performance, knowledge & skills, followed by a third-party audit.

Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way. Anunta is focused on driving technological innovation by enabling digital workplace transformation and providing secure and reliable Azure Virtual Desktops to customers globally.

Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Anunta Tech said, "This recognition validates our top-notch consistent methodology and robust processes for Azure adoption in alignment with customers' expected outcomes. Anunta has been at the forefront of driving innovation in DaaS by following best practices in cloud adoption and designing solutions that generate tangible business outcomes."

