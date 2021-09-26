Apple IPhone 13 pro launched at Aptronix

Aptronix now has the newly launched Apple's iPhone 13 series. Grab your new phone from any of the Aptronix stores across India.

With 47 outlets and 12 service facilities across 14 cities and 500+ staff, Aptronix is India's largest Apple Premium Reseller and National Partner to Apple.

Aptronix is going to roll out all of the new iPhone 13 models across all of its 47 locations. The new Apple iPhone 13 series comes with a slew of improvements. The new series is equipped with the latest A15 Bionic Chip for greater performance, as well as improved cameras and unique color options.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now available in a new pink color, while the Pro models are also available in a new Gold and Sierra Blue color.

The Aptronix family is ecstatic about this launch and is looking forward to serving its valued customers with the highest quality Apple experience possible. In concern to the pandemic all of their employees are immunized and following the government's COVID guidelines.

I is an incremental upgrade compared to the previous generation. The starting prices of these models are

Phone 13 mini starts from Rs 69,900/-

iPhone 13 starts from Rs 79,900/-

iPhone 13 Pro starts from Rs 119,900/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from Rs 129,900/-

HDFC Bank customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 6,000 and can avail Easy EMI at the time of purchase. On 14th September 2021, Apple also launched the new ,, and Watch series 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Sutinder Singh, Founder, MD, Aptronix said, "Being the Largest Apple Partner in the country, we have stores in Delhi, NCR and Ludhiana which makes our national presence more prominent. We have achieved 200% growth YoY in Revenue. We are proud Apple enthusiasts and are passionate about our brand, which strongly resonates with Apple's core values, right from their innovative approach and business strategy to the customer experience and after-sales support."

Commenting on the milestone, Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix said, "We are happy to launch the new Iphone 13 across our 47 stores all over India. We believe in opening big statement stores worthy of providing the best retail experience to customers. Our customers can now shop online and have their favorite Apple products and accessories delivered to their homes or can be picked up at our stores within 2 hours. Our developers are also working on a mobile app to enhance the online experience and keep up with the requirements of the present-day consumer."

Key highlights:

Pro devices now available in 1 TB variants

Cinematic mode in Pro devices adds depth effect to recognize subjects and mimics professional videography techniques

Cinematic mode shoots in Dolby Vision HDR

Most advanced dual-camera system ever

A lightning-fast (A15) chip that leaves the competition behind

A huge leap in battery life you'll notice every day

Super Retina XDR display

Water Resistant

All Pros are made of Surgical-grade stainless steel

Pros with Pro-motion - 120Hz adaptive refresh display that changes the game

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor