APSEZ to intensify efforts to become carbon neutral by 2025

Making strong advances towards its goal to become carbon-neutral by 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has chalked out a detailed plan to become green port and logistic company by increasing its contribution for the sustainable future.

APSEZ intends to emerge as the world's largest private port company by2030. It is the largest transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group with presence in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha through over a dozen ports and terminals having deepened hinterland connectivity.

APSEZ's cargo volume grew by 83 per cent in first quarter of the current fiscal to 76 MMT as compared to 41 MMT in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Under its mangrove afforestation drive, APSEZ has already covered close to 3,000 heactare which will be expanded to 4,000 hectare by 2024-25. It has also set target to reduce its energy intensity by 50 per cent, decreasing its water consumption intensity by 60 per cent, recycle and reuse 10 million liter of wastewater daily among others by 2025.

To further strengthen the ESG governance, APSEZ will constitute a corporate responsibility committee with 100 per cent independent members to provide assurance to the board on the performance of various board-level committees.

Last month, APSEZ announced to offer a 50 per cent discount on charges to liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ships at Mundra, India's largest commercial port.

The move came after APSEZ CEO Karan Adani said in a recently-released integrated annual report for 2020-21: "We enunciated an ambitious climate goal of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2025 to complement the global 'Race to Zero' campaign. We are earnestly working towards a sustainable future driven by continuous enhancements in processes and operations."

He added: "Aligning to UN Decade on Ecosystem restoration, we are committed towards Nature Based Solution by investing in 'Ecosystem restoration' projects that can support livelihoods, fight the climate crisis and enhance biodiversity. We are also committed to lead the climate change revolution in the Indian port sector."

As part of the biodiversity conservation, APSEZ is already working to minimise the impact on fishery resources and other aquatic beings. The company in its dredging project for Haldia-Allahabad National Waterway project has decided to exclude Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary and has put in place strict safeguards for Gangetic dolphins by ensuring their habitat remain untouched.

The dredgers have been equipped with devices to generate ultrasound to keep dolphins away. Also, the dredging operation is halted in case any dolphin is sighted close to the dredging locations.

The company, in its report, stated that is committed to undertake all the conservation measures for the protection and preservation of Olive Ridley turtles, by means of providing sustainable ecosystem for safe nesting habitat.

APSEZ has set a series of targets such as zero waste to landfills, completely banning single-use plastics, increasing renewable energy share, minimizing water withdrawal from shared resources, improving the stakeholder satisfaction scores etc.

Adani said APSEZ in the last financial year made two significant international climate stewardship commitments.

"One, we became a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; two, we signed for the Science-Based Targets initiative, becoming the first Indian port operator to commit to science-based emission reduction targets. We also became signatories to United Nations Global Compact, CEO Water Mandate and are committed to India Business and Biodiversity Initiative."

