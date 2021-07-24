Aptech Aviation Academy, inaugurates a new centre in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad for students keen to pursue careers in aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, retail & more.

The centre was inaugurated by Shajan Samuel, Vice President, Aptech Limited.

The mini-metro Ahmedabad has been a strong educational hub with a stout infrastructure. Ahmedabad & Vastrapur today are witnessing huge interest from among the young pursuers to learn new age exciting courses such as aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, retail & more. Aptech Aviation Academy conducted an exciting workshop on the latest trends and developments in the industry aimed at educating young aspirants about the various career opportunities and infinite possibilities the industry has to offer.

While there is no doubt that one of the most severely impacted industry during the pandemic is the aviation sector but it has also provided an opportunity for the industry to reimagine its future. The aviation industry has been resilient and has come back stronger, bolder and smarter from the previous crisis that have threatened the industry, same is expected with the current crisis.

Pursuant to final order on Resolution Plan by appropriate judicial Authority, Jet Airways is likely to make a comeback by the end of 2021 which augers well for the jobseekers and the employees. The government's (Civil Aviation Ministry) announcement to operationalize unserved and undeserved 100 airports under Udan scheme will also add to the scope of employment in the industry.

The Indian retail, on the other hand is a nearly $900-billion market dominated by the mom-and-pop stores. India - population 1.3 billion - has over the years become a sought-after retail destination with a growing base of young and affluent shoppers. The sector contributes 10 per cent to India's gross domestic product and accounts for 8 per cent of India's employment, according to Invest India, the country's investment promotion arm. As per the industry estimates, around 5 crore people are employed in the organised retail sector in India.

Aptech Aviation and Hospitality Academy understands the industry potential and is a well-recognized brand offering aspirants training & skill based employment driven courses to the exciting world of aviation, travel & tourism, hospitality and retail sector. The newly inaugurated centre is one-of-its-kind with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, well equipped to facilitate students / aspirants with conducive learning environment and train them as per the latest industry standards making them job-ready or pursue self-employment opportunities.

With the addition of this centre, the brand - Aptech Aviation and Hospitality Academy has more than 50 centres across the country. Keeping in mind the current circumstances, in the face of a pandemic the centre would be operating blended programmes via an online/remote delivery channel to a great extent, including online counselling sessions.

Shajan Samuel, Vice President, Aptech Limited said, "We are thrilled to inaugurate Aptech Aviation Academy in Vastrapur. The aviation & retail industry is bouncing back quickly than imagined; soon enough the industry would be hiring again, and our students would be ready with all the right skillsets required for respective jobs in aviation, hospitality or retail. Ahmedabad in particular has a lot of potential, the youth in the city is highly talented and hungry to learn. The company also sees immense potential from Gujarat as a market. We are confident that young aspirants from Ahmedabad/ Gujarat will benefit from our professional & advanced job-ready courses. I would like to welcome Mr. Rajat Arora, Business Partner Aptech Aviation Academy, Vastrapur to Aptech family. We wish him all the success and hope that this centre contributes tremendously to the aviation, hospitality & retail industry."

Rajat Arora said, "I am excited to start this new venture with Aptech Limited. I am confident that this partnership will be fruitful both for my personal growth and for the organization. Aptech is in the training vertical for over 30 years now and the pedagogy that they have developed is unique and proven, the 6 edge advantage that helps students be ready for the professional world is another USP that we would offer. Ahmedabad in my opinion is a pool of raw talent waiting to be trained and I'm very hopeful for the youth here to be trained and seek promising career opportunities."

Centre Details: Aptech Aviation Academy, B-2, Third Floor, Galaxy Mall, Opp Sunrise Park, Near Himalaya Mall, Ahmedabad 380052. Landmark: Above Yes Bank

With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence.

Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 800 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi brands - Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech International Pre-school amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020.

For further information, please visit- .

Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy is the aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, and retail education brand of Aptech Limited. Through its wide network of centres pan India, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy has successfully trained over a thousand students for domestic and global careers in these growing and dynamic industries.

Aptech Aviation offers courses and programs in the industry-ready sectors of employment such as Ground staff and Airport Terminal Operations Management, Retail & Hospitality Management, Travel, Tourism, Events & Customer Care. Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy students have been placed in companies such as Air India, Korean Air, JW Marriott, Trident, Indigo, Grand Ville, TFS, Hamleys, amongst many others.

For further information, please visit: .

