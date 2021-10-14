Aptech Trained - Revant Mehra, a 12- year-old bags a silver medal at the Maharashtra State Skill Competition 2021

Revant Mehra, a 12-year-old, studying in standard 7th in Mumbai, Maharashtra trained by , bagged a silver medal at the Maharashtra State Skill Competition for displaying his exceptional skills in the web technologies category.

Maharashtra State Skill Competition offers an opportunity to the outperforming youth of the state to participate in the World Skills Competition that will be held in October, next year in Shanghai, China.

The skill competition took place across three rounds, beginning from level-1 at district level on August 17. This round was held at various ITIs and training centres across all the districts. Post the second-level round on August 23-24, as many as 263 participants were qualified for the state-level competition and they were undergoing orientation and skill training in line with international standards.

Maharashtra State Skill Competition final was held in over 45 skill categories in 15 high economic growth sectors. These finalists competed at the state level final from September 3 to 5, 2021 at various skill training academies/centres in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities.

Revant Mehra, a 12-year-old who outperformed and became a state-level champion at the Maharashtra State Skill Competition under the category of web technologies, was awarded a cash prize and certificate. As the winner of Maharashtra State Skill Competition, he will get a chance to participate in the India Skills-2021 regional rounds and if he wins this round, he will be eligible for India Skills-2021 and may also get an opportunity to represent the country at World Skills 2022 Competition which is scheduled to be held next year in October in Shanghai, China.

Revant was enamoured by the world of the web and had an inherent passion to learn and sharpen his skills from a young age. At that point, he never imagined being a state champion. His curiosity to learn the web technology grew stronger by the day and his mother, Mrs. Anjul Mehra saw the young boy sit in front of a video channel picking up skillsets from tutorials and designing interesting tech modules. She felt her son was talented but needed proper mentoring & guidance to help him polish his skills. She chanced upon one of the instructor-led Aptech Learning training modules and took Revant for a free counseling session. When the instructor at Aptech Learning saw Revant's skill, they immediately identified his potential and decided to mentor him.

Revant has been preparing for Maharashtra State Skill Competition for over 6 months, after his school hours. He went through a series of assignments that helped him accelerate his learning process. The instructor at Aptech Learning taught him technical modules such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, PHP, MySQL, Word Press, etc.

In a quick conversation, the 12-year-old, Revant Mehra said, "I always have been inclined towards computers and wanted to learn more than what I could find online here and there. I felt the need for real guidance. So with my parent's support, I got into the training with Aptech Learning. It was very exciting to be able to learn all of the technical modules so easily, thanks to my trainers. Getting a Silver is a definite motivation and has helped my self-confidence. I am determined to learn more and hopefully do better in the next rounds of the competition."

Revant's mother, Mrs. Anjul_Mehra sharing her feelings about her son's victory said, "I am overwhelmed with joy. Revant is a bright kid and I am happy that we can give him the kind of direction he needs. Aptech Learning has a good reputation in training & coaching and a strong curriculum. I did not think twice before deciding that this would be the perfect decision for Revant. I am a proud mother today."

Aptech Learning with its 3 decades of strong experience in vocational skilling and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, expertise, industry-relevant curriculum, and 6 edge advantage skills, trains individuals focussing on job enablement. Revant's dedication for over 6 months winning silver at Maharashtra State Skill Competition 2021 is a proud moment not only for him and his family but equally, his trainers & mentors at Aptech Learning.

In the year 2019, Proud Alumnus of Aptech, Pranav Nutalapati also won a silver medal under the "Web Technologies" category at the World Skills Kazan 2019 for his skills in Information & Communication Technology. Aptech Learning is looking forward to training and mentor young Revant and many others like him for the rest of the competitions and are quite upbeat to enhance and value add their quality of delivery.

With over three decades of strong experience in vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence in a total of over 800 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, pre-school segment amongst others.

Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business - Individual training and Enterprise Business Group. Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi-brands - Arena Animation, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Learning (Information Technology, Aptech Hardware & Networking, English Learning Language & Banking & Finance), Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech International Preschool amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and was appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020.

