Autism can be cure without Medicine, says Dr Kailash Mantry

The medical science has made tremendous progress in the last three-four decades, but Autism still remains one of the mysterious health problems experienced by many people.

Autism is mysterious because to date the medical science has not been able to find the exact reasons for the health problem and consequentially no medicines have been invented. Treatments are carried out by the physicians using medicines meant for treating similar other diseases like depression and anxiety among others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a diverse group of conditions. Characteristics of autism may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later. About one in 160 children has an ASD.

As the world awaits medicines for Autism, a Mumbai-based doctor says it can be treated without medicine.

"Autism is caused by various reasons like deep-rooted anxiety and nervous, emotional, and mental breakdown. There is also no full-proof test for identifying the disease in people. We conducted comprehensive research on it and arrived at the conclusion that autism can be cured without medicine", says Dr. Kailash Mantry.

According to Dr. Mantry, he and his assistants at Mantry Healthcare in the research designed a high-quality mind mapping test.

The test, he explained is conducted by listing out 50 possible reasons causing autism in a child.

Since no medicine for treating autism has been invented so far the treating physicians use various types of treatments. Such therapies are play therapies, behavioral therapies, occupational therapies, speech therapies as well as ABA, RDI, and sensory therapies.

Children suffering from autism spectrum disorders are administered treatments according to their specific requirements. Symptoms can be mild in some cases while they are severe in other cases. Just as every anatomy is unique the symptoms of autism are also unique in each case. Just as there are no universally acceptable symptoms of autism there are also many variations in treatment.

Usual practice in the healthcare industry is that physicians use certain existing drugs in combination with behavioral treatments administered on children in the age group of 5-16.

It has come as a big relief for parents of children suffering from autism in children as they can avail the services of Dr. Kailash Mantry for treatment of their suffering children.

Dr. Mantry treats children suffering from autism spectrum disorder or ASD through a combination of therapies, behavioral treatments, proper diet, and lifestyle changes.

The doctor has worked substantially in the field administering autism curing without using any medicine. He also shares insight with clients on various related issues. For instance he insists that during treatment the child should eat only homemade food avoiding junk food.

The doctor said he has been treating numerous autism patients without using any medicine and has achieved "resounding success with positive results".

The pronounced mission of this Mumbai-based life coach is treat maximum autism patients without medicines. He also aims to create a large team of life coaches conversant and trained to treat autism without using any medication or drug.

Besides autism, Dr. Kailash Mantry also provides treatment for similar diseases like anxiety and depression, insomnia, stammering, and schizophrenia among others.

To accomplish the objective he also plans to set up a very large hospital. He has earned many prestigious awards in the healthcare industry.

