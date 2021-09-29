Axis Bank and NIIT IFBI launch a new program on Virtual Sales and Relationship Management

Axis Bank - NIIT Academy of Relationship and Wealth Management, a joint initiative by Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, and NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, has launched its second program on "Virtual Sales and Relationship Management" that offers a great sales career with Axis Bank.

The Axis Bank - NIIT Academy of Relationship and Wealth Management was launched last year for building a high quality talent pool for Axis Bank in Relationship Banking and Wealth Management Roles. Under this joint initiative, the Academy has been successfully running the Priority Banking Programme.

The new program on Virtual Sales and Relationship Management is a combination of virtual training and on-the-job learning, to make future-ready banking professionals. The learners will go through an immersive program of virtual training for three months and a one month internship, where they will be deployed at Axis Bank Virtual Centres as Assistant Managers. The program will extensively engage the learner in role plays, case studies, persona-based problem solving and other assignments to make them job-ready from Day 1.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "NIIT strives towards solving talent and workforce related challenges and helps enterprises across sectors to build modern and high-quality workforce. Our programs are designed to skill fresh and existing workforce in modern Business, Digital and Data Skills. Virtual Management of customers is a critical skill in the digital world. We are delighted to launch the Virtual Sales and Relationship Management program in partnership with Axis Bank. We look forward to contributing to Axis Bank's growth plans by building high quality Banking talent."

