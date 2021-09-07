Axis Bank announces policy for LGBTQIA customers & employees

Axis Bank has announced the launch of a special facility for its LGBTQIA + (gay) employees and customers. This includes the freedom for employees of the community to dress as they wish, and the freedom for customers to nominate their partners.

Axis Bank on Monday announced its policy for LGBTQIA +. A chart has been made for this. In its landmark order in September 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that it would not be a crime for two people to have consensual sex in any private place.

Under the new polices, all Axis Bank employees can list their partners for mediclaim benefits irrespective of gender, sex or marital status. They can now choose to dress in accordance with their gender or gender expression. This will benefit employees who are unmarried or unable to do so. Not only that, the LGBT employee can choose which restroom to sit in according to his / her gender identity or expression. The company has built restrooms for all genders in its large offices. Also these employees can wear clothes as per their liking.

Axis Bank said it has taken this #ComeAsYouAre step in the spirit of the Supreme Court. The bank has provided many facilities for its customers. After September 20, customers of this community can start a savings account, FD account with their same gender partner. Customers who are gender non binary, gender fluid or transgender persons will have the option of choosing their title from the option of ‘Mx’ in their savings or term deposit account. Customers can also opt to make their same sex partner a nominee in their savings or term deposit account at Axis Bank.