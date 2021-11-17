Bangalore-based interior designer launches life event-based design offerings

If you are getting married this December then be prepared to hire an Interior Designer. Getting a professional designer to optimize living spaces to cater to major milestones in life is soon going to be a reality.

Nandita Manwani, one of the leading has been fine tuning this concept since the last 2 years and her Design Firm - The Studio, recently announced their range of offerings around Life Event based Interior Design.

Traditionally, families have looked to hire Interior Designers to do entire homes, each being a once in a lifetime project. That trend is now set to change as millennials are looking for design interventions to align with changes in lifestyle that come with life events. "Based on client interactions over the last few years, we strongly feel that introduction of design products and services around life events such as marriage, arrival of a child, kids turning teenagers, a 50-year anniversary, etc. will be a key requirement and will be a be a strong driver of growth in the ever-evolving Home Design Industry," says Nandita.

Her company, has brought together products & brands from across categories such as Furniture, Furnishing, Fabrics, Lighting, and Decor to do just this. The range includes customized furnishings and decor in colours and prints that go with the theme of the marriage or the life event, custom furniture - branded with family names, space management accessories to optimize storage for the particular life-stage, custom lighting, murals, elder-friendly fixtures, custom printed wallpapers and much more.

Design of spaces has a very strong impact on the life within it, our entire ancient wisdom of the Vaastu is based on the same. The Studio is turning this concept around by optimizing spaces and their mood to suit a specific life event and the change in lifestyle that follows it. "Positive feelings around the event can be heightened or sustained within living spaces through use of sound design principles and products. It however needs both skill and a strong understanding of the customer to do this right," says Nandita.

has been among the most read references for homemakers and design students across the country. The reason - customers today look for more than good-looking furniture when they are planning interiors for their space - be it a Home, an Office, a Retail Outlet, or a Salon. They are beginning to understand and appreciate not just the technical intricacies of Design but also the influence of Design on Life.

With Interior Design now formally accepted as a Science by our education system and the introduction of NEP 2021 we surely will get to see more such innovations in the field of Design. So don't be surprised if during the next third-trimester appointment with your Gynaecologist the doctor hands you a card of a professional Interior Designer.

