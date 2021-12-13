Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed for 4 days this week; Check list

When the bank is closed, there is often a shortage of money. So people have to rely entirely on ATMs to withdraw money. If there are any transactions of the bank, complete them early as the banks will be closed for 4 days this week. However, online banking services and ATM services will continue to operate during this period. It will be closed for two days due to Bank Strike. Bank Unions have called a two-day strike this week against the proposed privatization of banks. Due to the two-day strike, bank branches will be closed on December 16 (Thursday) and December 17 (Friday).

Banks will be closed on Sunday, December 19 due to the holiday. Thus, banks across the country will be closed for three days this week. Bank employees are also given Regional Holiday. This week, Saturday 18th December is the anniversary of U Soso Tham. As a result, banks in Meghalaya will be closed on Saturday. That is why banks across the country will be closed for three days, but due to local holidays, banks in Meghalaya will be closed for four days.

Banks will resume normal operations on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the first three days of the week. In such a situation, get all the important work related to banking completed quickly at the beginning of the week. Otherwise it can cause unnecessary trouble. Also this week is the third Saturday of the month. Therefore, banks will be open on Saturday in all other parts of the country except Meghalaya. Customers who do online banking do not have to worry.

Digital banking services of all banks (Digital Banking), Internet Banking (Internet Banking), UPI based services (UPI), Mobile Banking (Mobile Banking) etc. will work in a normal way. Also, in the wake of the strike, banks have taken steps to ensure that customers do not face any difficulty in withdrawing money from ATMs during the week. For this, preliminary measures are being taken to maintain the availability of cash in ATMs.