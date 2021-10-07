Beatitude becomes a destination for modern and designer handcrafted sarees

India is a multi-cultured, ethnically diverse country with a vast history and different dressing styles. Women in India have been gracefully wearing sarees of different types in different styles for years, and beautifully representing Indian culture across the globe.

Keeping a global vision, Beatitude, a Pune-based saree company started just a little over 6 years, has made its mark in the world of exclusive sarees. Awarded for "Manufacturing Quality Sarees of Global standards", Beatitude has now become a destination for modern, upscale, designer sarees full of choicest designs for those who desire affordable luxury.

Beatitude has witnessed phenomenal growth with an impressive average annual growth rate of 2480% sinceit's inception six years ago. Talking about their unprecedented growth, Pushkar Shukla Managing Director, Beatitude says," We always had a laser-sharp vision of creating value for weavers, consumers, and us through Beatitude, and we are happy to be walking in the right direction". He added that the cause of Make In India and promoting local art to a global stage has always been their driving force, helping them achieve so much success in such little time.

Akanksha - Founder Director at Beatitude, owes a lot of Beatitude's success to the shift in the mindset of local and global buyers towards Indian handicrafts. She is happy that they have superior products that are proudly made in India and appeal to buyers across the globe. The couple believes that in their small way, they are contributing to the growth of their country.

The couple has aggressive expansion plans to take Beatitude to a new level in 2022. They plan to start the year with an all-new range of theme-based and handcrafted designer sarees for their elite customers. With the promising response they have from their ever-growing customer base, they are very optimistic about their growth rate of 6200 %, in the year to come. "Through Beatitude, we want to offer our customers not just sarees but a great experience that will stay with them forever," says Pushkar Shukla,

The exclusive handcrafted Beatitude collection can be experienced and bought from

This story is provided by Heylin Spark.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor